Agreement on EU budget for 2020

19.11.2019 – Today, the three EU institutions agreed on the EU’s budget for 2020. This will allow the EU to focus its resources on the priorities that matter to citizens: climate change, jobs, young people, security and solidarity in the EU. Next year’s budget will also prepare the transition to the next budgetary cycle as it will be the seventh and last one under the current 2014-2020 long-term budgetary cycle.The 2020 EU budget is set at €168.69 billion in commitments (money that can be agreed in contracts in a given year) and €153.57 billion in payment credits (money that will be paid out). More: here

Source: EC Press