Aid to Bolgaria and Greece tackling migration crisis

The European Commission has decided on the 7.2. 2017 to award an additional €3.9 million in emergency funding to Greece under the Internal Security Fund (ISF) to help improve reception conditions for migrants on the Greek islands. This is to further support EU financed actions carried out by the Ministry of Defence to provide catering, accommodation and transportation to the migrants on the islands, also in support of emergency accommodation solutions, such as temporary accommodation in ships. With this award, the overall amount of emergency assistance from the Home Affairs Funds made available for Greece since 2015 amounts to €356.8 million. This emergency funding comes on top of the €509 million allocated to Greece under the national programmes for 2014-2020. In total, the Commission has made available over €1 billion in support for Greece since 2015 to support the country with migration and border management. The European Commission has awarded an additional €6.1 million in emergency funding to support migration management in Bulgaria. €3.6 million will be provided to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) to enhance the protection of unaccompanied children, carry out voluntary returns and provide reintegration support as well as assistance, information and counselling to migrants. An additional €2,5 million will be provided to IOM to complement the actions already implemented by the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior in order to improve migration management and the Bulgarian asylum system. The award decisions complement the EU funding granted to Bulgaria since October 2016, which amounted to a total of €149 million under AMIF and the Internal Security Fund (ISF). The emergency funding comes on top of the €91 million already allocated to Bulgaria under the national programmes for 2014-2020.

Source: EC Press