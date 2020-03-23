Aid to Croatia

23.3.2020 – EU mobilises emergency aid for Croatia after earthquake. In an immediate response, the European Commission has already helped mobilise tents, beds, mattresses, heaters and sleeping bags from Slovenia, Hungary, Austria and Italyto be dispatched swiftly to the affected areas. “The EU is here to assist Croatia at this difficult time. European support is already on its way. I am very thankful to Slovenia, Hungary, Austria and Italy for their offers through our Civil Protection Mechanism. Our thoughts are with all those affected and with the national first responders on the scene. We stand ready to provide further assistance,” said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič. More: here

Source: EC Press