Aid to Lebanon

6.8.2020 -The European Union continues to help Lebanon. In a conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab today, European Commission President von der Leyen expressed the EU’s condolences and support for the Lebanese people, and discussed EU assistance. The EU has deployed more than 250 rescuers and chemical and health experts to the affected area under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Under the mechanism, EU Member States also provided vehicles, rescue dogs, a helicopter medical evacuation vessel and other medical and protective equipment. The EU has also activated the Copernicus satellite system to facilitate damage assessmentIn addition, the EU will provide an additional € 33 for emergency assistance, medical support and equipment, and critical infrastructure protection. At the same time, the President expressed the EU’s readiness to continue supporting the reconstruction of the city and the country’s recovery. More: here

Source: EC Press