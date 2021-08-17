Seven new GMO approved by EC

17.8.2021 – The Commission authorised seven genetically modified crops (3 maize, 2 soybeans, 1 oilseed rape and 1 cotton) and renewed the authorisations for two maize and one oilseed rape crops used for food and animal feed. All of these GMOs have gone through a comprehensive and stringent authorisation procedure, including a favourable scientific assessment by the European Food Safety Authority. The authorisation decisions do not cover cultivation. Member States did not reach a qualified majority either in favour or against at the Standing Committee and at the subsequent Appeal Committee. The European Commission has therefore the legal duty to proceed with the authorisations in line with the scientific advice received. The authorisations are valid for 10 years, and any product produced from these GMOs will be subject to the EU’s strict labelling and traceability rules. More here

Source: EC Press