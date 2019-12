27.11.2019 – Today MEPs at a plenary session in Strasbourg confirmed the mandate of the new European Commission. Ursula von der Leyen, who represented the College of Commissioners, thus became the first female President of the European Commission. Among the main challenges mentioned by von der Leyen are the promotion of European values, climate change, migration, demographics, digitalisation and maintaining the EU’s competitiveness in the world.

Source: Euportal