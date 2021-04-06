Aspiring journalists invited to apply for EU training programme

6.4.2021 – The Commission launches the 5th edition of the Youth4Regions competition for journalism students and young journalists. Applications from EU Member States, neighbouring and accession countries are accepted. 33 applicants will be selected to join the Youth4Regions programme. The winners will meet in Brussels during the European Week of Regions and Cities to follow trainings, receive mentorship from experienced journalists and visit the EU institutions and media organisations. Selected aspiring and young journalist will also join the competition for the Megalizzi – Niedzielski prize for aspiring journalists that will be awarded on 12 October. More: here

Source: EC Press