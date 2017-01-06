Austria will maintain border controls ‘indefinitely’

“A return to Schenghen borders is not ‘justifiable”, said an interior minister of Austria, on the 6 January 2017. “As long as the European Union is not in a position to protect its external borders, Austria will rely on national measures.” Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka told the German newspaper. “It’s essential to our own security to know who is coming here,” he added. “Under no circumstances can I take any risks.” Germany has said it would keep up controls on its border with Austria, in a move that goes against the Commission’s push to restore freedom of movement within the Schenghen zone by February, after member countries instated patrols along the borders during the height of the refugee crisis.

Source: Politico