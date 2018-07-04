Austrian Presidency

4.7.2018 – On July 1, 2018, Austria took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the third time after 1998 and 2006. As holder of the Presidency, Austria will contribute significantly to the legislative and political work of the Council, but the possibilities to shape the agenda are more limited than in 1998 and 2006. The motto of the Presidency is “A Europe that protects”. The motto of the presidency is : » The Europe that protects«. The priorities are : security (the fight against illegal immigration by securing external borders), maintaining Europe’s competitiveness through digitization, and stability in Austria’s neighboring countries (working towards EU accession for Western Balkan countries). More: here

Source: European Council Press