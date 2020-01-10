Ban of pesticides chlorpyrifos and chlorpyrifos-methyl

10.1.2020 – Following today’s decision by the European Commission, the use of pesticides chlorpyrifos and chlorpyrifos-methyl will no longer be allowed on the European market. The Commission thus concluded that the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has confirmed that pesticides have adverse effects on human health, cause, in particular, damage to inherited material and have toxic effects on the nervous system. The Commission also called on the Member States to withdraw products containing these substances from national markets. More:here

Source: EC Press