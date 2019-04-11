Brexit deadline October 31

11.4.2019 – European Union leaders agreed to delay the deadline for Britain’s departure from the bloc until October 31, with a review at the end of June, EU diplomats and officials said today. European Council President Donald Tusk met with British Prime Minister Theresa May to present the extension plan. May had asked for Brexit day to be postponed until June 30. At a press conference following the agreement Tusk told journalists, “This extension is as flexible as I expected and a little bit shorter than I expect but it is still enough to find the best possible solution.” And he ended with a message to the U.K.: “Please do not waste this time.” Under the deal, the U.K. must participate in the European Parliament election. And if the House of Commons ratifies the Withdrawal Agreement before the Halloween deadline then the U.K. would be able to leave the EU earlier. More:here

Vir: Politico Press