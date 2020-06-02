Budget for cross border emergencies

2.6.2020 – The Commission proposes today to give the European Union the tools to react more quickly when a serious cross-border emergency such as the coronavirus strikes and aﬀects EU countries at the same time. To do so, rescEU – part of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism – will be significantly reinforced with €2 billion over 2021-2027 to create reserves of strategic equipment to cover health emergencies, forest ﬁre outbreaks, chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incidents or other major emergencies. As such, the total budget for the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism will top €3.1 billion. More: here

Source: EC Press