15.4.2021 – The Commission has today launched the first call for proposals under the new European Solidarity Corps 2021-2027. The European Solidarity Corps supports young people wishing to engage in volunteering activities in a variety of areas ranging from helping people in need to supporting health and environmental action, across the EU and beyond. This year’s priority will be health and will mobilise volunteers to work on projects addressing health challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and recovery. More: here

Source: EC Press