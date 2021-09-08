Climate change, digitalisation,democracy and new global order

8.9.2021 – The Commission has today adopted its second annual Strategic Foresight Report – “The EU’s capacity and freedom to act”*. This Communication presents a forward-looking and multidisciplinary perspective on the EU’s open strategic autonomy in an increasingly multipolar and contested global order. The Commission has identified four main global trends, affecting the EU’s capacity and freedom to act: climate change and other environmental challenges; digital hyperconnectivity and technological transformation; pressure on democracy and values; and shifts in the global order and demography. It has also set out 10 key areas of action where the EU can seize opportunities for its global leadership and open strategic autonomy. Strategic foresight thereby continues to inform the Commission’s Work Programmes and priority-setting. More: here

Source: EC Press