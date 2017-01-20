College Members participate in World Economic Forum in Davos

The 2017 Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos will take place from 17 to 20 January. This year’s meeting will put the focus on “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”. The Commission will contribute to this debate by explaining and promoting its priorities and policy actions to address challenges in areas like migration, security, economy, climate change and energy. First Vice-President Timmermans will lead the Commission delegation in Davos. Altogether, twelve Members of the College (First Vice-President Timmermans, High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini, Vice-Presidents Ansip, Šefčovič and Dombrovskis, and Commissioners Oettinger, Hahn, Malmström, Bulc, Moscovici, Navracsics and Moedas) have accepted the invitation of the Forum and will participate in a range of sessions and meetings with leaders from politics, business and society from across the world.

The background:

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos is a key global event committed to “improving the state of the world” (the motto of the Forum). The meeting brings together around 3,000 world leaders, politicians, top business and opinion leaders and media representatives to exchange ideas and discuss critical topics in hundreds of official sessions.

The event:

World Economic Forum annual meeting, from 17 to 20 January 2017 in Davos, Switzerland. Participation of Commission Members: a detailed schedule will be published in the Commissioners’ weekly activities calendar (release date: Friday 13 January).

The following sessions with participation of College Members will be broadcast on EbS (consult the EbS and EbS+ channel schedules for more information) and/or webstreamed on the World Economic Forum website:

The European Disunion, with Commissioner Moscovici, Wednesday 18/01 at 15.45

Press Conference “The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)”, with Commissioner Moedas, Thursday 19/01 at 9.00

Which Europe Now? How can Europe overcome its divisions and forge a common path forward?, with First Vice-President Timmermans, Thursday 19/01 at 11.15

Taxation without Borders: A Fair Share from Multinationals, with Vice-President Dombrovskis, Thursday 19/01 at 15.00

Redefining Europe’s Security Agenda, with High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini, Thursday 19/01 at 16.30

Protectionism – back to the future?, with Commissioner Malmström, Thursday 19/01 at 18.00

The sources:

Follow the Commission’s activities in Davos under the Twitter hashtag: #EUatDavos.

World Economic Forum Website: http://www.weforum.org/

Source :EC Press