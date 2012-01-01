Commission clears acquisition of Gorenje by Chinese

7.8. 2018 – The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control over Gorenje gospodinjski aparati of Slovenia by Hisense Group of China. Both companies produce and supply large domestic appliances, such as refrigerators or ovens. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns given the companies’ limited combined market positions and the fact that a number of competitors would remain in the market post-transaction. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on Commission’s competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.8976. More: here

Source: EC Press