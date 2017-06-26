Commission enhance business transparency on social and environmental matters

26.6.2017 – Commission takes further steps to enhance business transparency on social and environmental matters The Commission has today adopted guidelines on the disclosure of environmental and social information. These guidelines will help companies to disclose relevant non-financial information in a consistent and more comparable manner. The aim is to boost corporate transparency and performance, as well as encourage companies to embrace a more sustainable approach. The new guidelines will support companies in fulfilling their reporting obligations under current non-financial disclosure requirements and will promote smart company reporting. Transparent companies perform better over time, enjoy lower financing costs, attract and retain talented employees and are ultimately more successful. Well-informed business and investment decisions have much better chances to succeed. Appropriate non-financial disclosure is also an essential element to enable sustainable finance.This builds on the Commission’s goal to develop an overarching and comprehensive EU strategy on sustainable finance as part of the Capital Markets Union. More: here