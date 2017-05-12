Commission imposes duties on Chinese steel

12.5.2017 – The Commission published definitive anti-dumping measures a new type of steel products originating in China. The latest investigation confirmed the preliminary findings that the Chinese seamless pipes had been sold in Europe at dumped prices. Chinese exports will now be taxed with an extra duty ranging from 29.2% to 54.9%. This is another clear example of how the EU is using the available toolbox of trade defence instruments to address unfair imports of steel. The EU currently has an unprecedented number of trade defence measures in place targeting unfair imports of steel products related to high levels of industrial overcapacity and subsidies in China. At the same time, the Commission is seeking Member States’ and the Parliament’s approval to its proposals to make the system better suited to the current reality of international trade. The Commission welcomes the progress in that context, with the Council’s support yesterday to a Presidency compromise text on a new anti-dumping methodology. In addition to that, the EU is tackling the root causes of overcapacity in the global steel industry by his active involvement in the Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity created last December.

Source: EC Press