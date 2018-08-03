Commission increases emergency assistance for Spain to €32 million

3.8.2018 – the Commission awarded an additional €3 million in emergency assistance under the Internal Security Fund (ISF) to support Spain in responding to the recent migratory pressure. The assistance will mainly support the costs linked to the deployment of extra staff from the Guardia Civil to the southern borders of Spain. This support brings to €32 million the emergency funding awarded to Spain since July to help the country address, among others, migratory challenges. This financial assistance comes on top of €691.7 million allocated to Spain under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) and the Internal Security Fund (ISF) national programme 2014-2020. More: here

Source: EC Press