Commission launches public consultation on cross-border judicial cooperation

16.2.2021 – The European Commission has launched a public consultation on the modernisation of EU justice systems. The EU aims to support Member States in their efforts to adapt their justice systems to the digital age and improve EU cross-border judicial cooperation.The results of the public consultation, in which a broad range of groups and individuals can participate and which is available here until 8 May 2021, will feed into an initiative on digitalisation of cross-border judicial cooperation expected at the end of this year as announced in the 2021 Commission’s Work Programme. More: here