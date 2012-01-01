Commission legal action on Hungary

25.4. 2017The European Commission today followed up on its 12 April discussion on legal and fundamental values issues related to Hungary by taking action on two fronts: First, on the basis of an in-depth legal assessment of the Hungarian Higher Education Law of 4 April, the European Commission concluded that the law is not compatible with the fundamental internal market freedoms, notably the freedom to provide services and the freedom of establishment but also with the right of academic freedom, the right to education and the freedom to conduct a business as provided by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, as well as with the Union’s legal obligations under international trade law. The College therefore decided to take legal action and sent a Letter of Formal Notice to the Hungarian Government on the Hungarian Higher Education Law. The Hungarian authorities will now have one month to respond to the legal concerns of the Commission. The Commission also decided to continue pursuing a dialogue with the Hungarian authorities on other outstanding concerns, including in the field of asylum and will continue to follow closely the draft law on registration of NGOs which has also raised concerns. Second, the European Commission will publish today its response to the false claims in the Hungarian Government’s ‘Stop Brussels’ national consultation which was launched in April 2017. The Commission considers that the consultation is based on several factually incorrect or highly misleading claims and allegations and will therefore set the record straight in its response – based on hard facts – that will be made public at the start of First Vice-President Timmerman’s intervention at the European Parliament Plenary debate later today and will be available here. The College decided on 12 April to continue to use all available means under the Treaties to uphold the EU’s shared values and to engage in a broad political dialogue with the Hungarian authorities, the other Member States and the European Parliament. The first opportunity for a public dialogue will be at this afternoon’s Plenary debate of the European Parliament, with the participation of First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán. The Plenary debate can be watched live on EbS at 15.00. More: http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_MEX-17-1116_en.htm

Source : EC Press