Commission prohibits HeidelbergCement and Schwenk’s proposed takeover of Cemex Croatia

The European Commission has on the 6. april 2017 prohibited the proposed takeover of Cemex Croatia by HeidelbergCement and Schwenk under the EU Merger Regulation. The Commission had serious concerns that the takeover would have reduced competition in the Croatian markets for grey cement currently served by Cemex’s cement plants in Split. This would have led to higher prices for cement customers. Through the deal HeidelbergCement and Schwenk, two German cement companies, would acquire Cemex’s assets in Croatia via their joint venture company Duna Dráva Cement (DDC). The Commission investigated the overlaps in the Croatian cement markets between, on the one hand, Cemex Croatia and, on the other hand, HeidelbergCement and DDC. The takeover would have eliminated competition between companies that were competing head-to-head for the business of Croatian cement customers and could have led to a dominant position in the markets. The remedies proposed by the parties concerned the granting of access to a cement terminal in Metković in southern Croatia. The Commission had concerns that the proposed remedies would have offered only an uncertain possibility for a competitor to build up a new cement business in southern Croatia rather than divest an existing viable business. Therefore, the Commission concluded that the remedies offered would not have been able to prevent the likely price increases in grey cement in Croatia after the transaction. As a result, the Commission has prohibited the proposed transaction. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “We had clear evidence that this takeover would have led to price increases in Croatia, which could have adversely affected the construction sector. HeidelbergCement and Schwenk failed to offer appropriate remedies to address these concerns. Therefore, the Commission has decided to prohibit the takeover to protect competitive markets for Croatian customers and businesses. We will continue enforcing competition rules equally across the European Union, no matter where companies are based. More:http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-883_en.htm

Source : EC Commision