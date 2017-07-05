Commission proposes to restrict new synthetic opioid

5.7.2017-Today, the European Commission has proposed to subject the new psychoactive substance furanylfentanyl to control measures across the European Union. According to the risk assessment report provided by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), furanylfentanyl is a strong synthetic opioid which can cause severe harm to health. The substance is sold online in small and wholesale amounts as a “research chemical”, typically as a powder and as ready-to-use nasal sprays. So far, furanylfentanyl has been detected in 16 Member States and is associated with 23 deaths, in addition to 11 acute non-fatal intoxications. Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos said: “The rise in the availability of new psychoactive substances remains a considerable public health challenge in Europe. It is a rapidly evolving and extremely dangerous threat able to cause serious harm and even death. Our response needs to be equally quick and effective and that is why we have recently agreed on a new legislation on new psychoactive substances. More:here

Source: EC Press