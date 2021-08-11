Commission reduces the presence of carcinogenic contaminants in food

11.8.2021 – the Commission is setting new maximum levels for cadmium and lead in a wide range of food products. These measures aim to further reduce the presence of carcinogenic contaminants in food and to make healthy food more accessible. This desire stems from the commitments made within the framework of the European plan to fight cancer. These measures will apply from August 30 for the maximum level of lead and from August 31 for that of cadmium. Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said: “We know that an unhealthy diet increases the risk of cancer. Today’s decision aims to put consumers at the forefront by making our food safer and healthier, as we committed to under the European plan to fight cancer. It is also a further step in strengthening the European Union’s already high and world-class standards in the EU food chain and providing safer, healthier and more sustainable food to consumers. our citizens. More: here

Source: EC Press