Commission refers Slovenia to the Court of Justice over transposition of budgetary rules

13.7.2017-The European Commission has decided to refer Slovenia to the Court of Justice of the EU for its failure to notify transposition measures related to a Directive that sets requirements for Member States’ budgets. The Directive on requirements for budgetary frameworks of the Member States (Council Directive 2011/85/EU) stipulates that Member States should transpose the provisions of that Directive into their national legal systems by 31 December 2013, and that they should communicate the text of those national laws to the Commission. Up to now, Slovenia has only submitted a partial notification of such measures. As a result, the Commission decided today to refer Slovenia to the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to fully notify its transposing measures. The Directive is one of the six legislative measures known as the “Six-Pack” that were adopted in 2011 to strengthen economic governance in the EU. It aims to make sure Member States conduct sound budgetary policies and to render their fiscal policy more robust. To do so, the Directive requires Member States to adopt a series of measures, such as the timely publication of reliable and detailed fiscal data, the introduction of national numerical fiscal rules, the reinforcement of medium-term budgetary planning and the improvement of the reliability and transparency of macroeconomic and budgetary forecasts.More:here

Source: EC Press