18.5.2021 – The European Commission has today adopted a Communication on Business Taxation for the 21st century to promote a robust, efficient and fair business tax system in the European Union. It sets out both a long-term and short-term vision to support Europe’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure adequate public revenues over the coming years. It aims to create an equitable and stable business environment, which can boost sustainable and job-rich growth in the EU and increase our open strategic autonomy. The Communication takes account of the progress made in the G20/OECD discussions on global tax reform. More: here

Source: EC Press