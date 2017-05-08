Congratulations EU to France

8.5.2017 – Letter of congratulations from President Donald Tusk to Emmanuel Macron on his election as President of the French Republic -

The French people have elected you as their President.

It is a pleasure to extend my wholehearted congratulations on your election as President of the French Republic. On behalf of the European Council and personally, I wish you every success.

France has always played a central role in the construction and development of the European Union. With you as President, I am confident that France will continue to contribute constructively in solving our common challenges and maintaining our unity. France is essential for Europe, as Europe is for France.

I look forward to welcoming you at our next meeting of the European Council.

Source: Council of the EU