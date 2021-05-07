7.5.2021 -The European Commission has announced the route of a special train (Connecting Europe Express), which will emphasize the importance of railways in connecting people and the economy and the role of the European Union in shaping infrastructure policies on the occasion of the European Year of Railways. The train will start its journey on September 2 in Lisbon and will visit 26 countries and more than 40 cities in a good month before heading to the final station in Paris on October 7. The train will connect the Portuguese, Slovenian and French Presidencies of the Council of the EU. More: here

Source: EC Press