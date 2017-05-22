Country-specific recommendations in fiscal reforms

22.5.2017 – The European Commission has taken the next steps in the 2017 cycle of the European Semester of economic policy coordination. The package includes:

country-specific recommendations (CSRs) for 27 Member States (all Member States except Greece, which is currently under a stability support programme). The recommendations require Member States’ action on the implementation of reforms in order to boost investment, pursue structural reforms and ensure responsible fiscal policies;

recommendations to the Council to abrogate the Excessive Deficit Procedures (EDP) (under Article 126(12) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU)) for Croatia and Portugal as these countries have brought their deficits below the 3% of GDP Treaty reference value;

reports on Belgium and Finland under Article 126(3) TFEU, reviewing their compliance with the debt criterion of the Treaty in 2016;

a confirmation concerning Italy that the requested additional fiscal measures for 2017 have been delivered and that therefore no further steps are deemed to be necessary for compliance with the debt criterion at this stage;

a recommendation to the Council with a view to giving a warning to Romania on the existence of a significant observed deviation from the adjustment path toward the medium-term objective in 2016, as well as a recommendation to the Council with a view to correcting the significant observed deviation from the adjustment path toward the medium-term objective (under Article 121(4) TFEU and Article 10(2) of Regulation (EC) No 1466/97);

the conclusion that, based on the assessment of reform policy commitments of Cyprus, Italy and Portugal, there is no need at this stage to step up the macroeconomic imbalance procedure, provided that the countries swiftly and fully implement the reforms set out in their country-specific recommendations. More : http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_MEMO-17-1339_en.htm