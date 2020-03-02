COVID-19 and preparedness

2.3.2020 – The European Commission continues working on all fronts to support Member States in preparedness, halt the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our citizens. Today, we are launching the corona response team, a team of five Commissioners who will coordinate work on halting COVID-19 outbreak; Janez Lenarčič, who is in charge of crisis management, Stella Kyriakides, in charge of health issues, Ylva Johansson, for border-related issues, Adina Vălean, in charge of mobility and Paolo Gentiloni, for macroeconomic aspects. The response team will be working on three main pillars: first, the medical field, covering prevention and procurement to relief measures, information and foresight. Under this pillar, we will be working in close cooperation with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency. More: here

Source:EC Press