Cultural capitals

28.2.2020 – Ljubljana, Nova Gorica, Piran and Ptuj have been shortlisted today, 27 February 2020, in the competition for the title of European Capital of Culture 2025 in Slovenia. The recommendation was done by a panel of independent experts evaluating applications from six competing Slovenian cities at the outcome of a 2-day meeting in Ljubljana.Being shortlisted for the European Capital of Culture title can result in significant cultural, economic and social benefits for the cities concerned, provided that their bid is part of a longer-term culture-led development strategy.n 2025, Slovenia will host the European Capital of Culture for the second time, after Maribor in 2012. In the same year, there will also be a European Capital of Culture in Germany. The pre-selection round in Germany took place in December 2019 and five cities were short-listed: Chemnitz, Hannover, Hildesheim, Magdeburg and Nurnberg. Rijeka (Croatia) and Galway (Ireland) are the European Capitals of Culture in 2020. Elefsina (Greece), Timisoara (Romania) and Novi Sad (Serbia) will be European Capitals of Culture in 2021, Kaunas (Lithuania) and Esch-sur-Alzette (Luxembourg) in 2022, Veszprém (Hungary) in 2023, Tartu (Estonia), Bad Ischl (Austria) and Bodo (Norway) in 2024. More: here

Source: EC Press