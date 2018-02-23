Declaration by the High Representative of EU

23.2.2018 – The European Union is running out of words to describe the horror being experienced by the people of Eastern Ghouta. Hundreds of civilians, women, children are targeted deliberately and relentlessly. They are the real, innocent, victims of this war. Unhindered humanitarian access and the protection of civilians is a moral duty and a matter of urgency. It is in the responsibility of all to prevent further loss of lives, to stop the violence. The fighting must stop now – the international community should unite to stop this human suffering. The European Union calls on all parties to the conflict, as well as the guarantors of the four De-Escalation Areas, to take all necessary measures to ensure an immediate ceasefire, the protection of the Syrian people by respecting International Humanitarian Law, and urgent humanitarian access. The Syrian regime must immediately stop targeting its own people and fulfil its primary responsibility to protect them. We therefore support the UN call for a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire and expect the international community to support it in New York. The European Union recall that there is no military solution to the conflict and call on all parties to seriously engage in the UN-led political process as a matter of urgency.

Source: Council of the EU Press