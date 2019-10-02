Deepening trade relations with Africa

2.10.2019 – The European Union has opened negotiations on deepening trade relations with five countries in Eastern and Southern Africa, Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles and Zimbabwe. Exports of goods from the countries concerned to the EU have increased by almost a quarter since 2012, when the current EPA entered into force, reaching EUR 2.8 billion in 2018. During this period, European companies also intensified investments in the region. The new agreement also addresses other important trade areas and rules, including services, investment, technical barriers to trade, intellectual property rights and trade and sustainable development. The EU is the most important trading partner of the five countries of East and South Africa, and the forthcoming agreement is expected to further stimulate economic development in the region and pave the way for the creation of a continental free trade area in Africa.

Source: EC Press