8.2.2021 – After a defeating trip to Moscow, EU’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell on Sunday (7 February) tried to explain and justify his controversial trip to Moscow but admitted that relations between the EU and Russia have hit rock bottom. Borrell’s controversial visit to Moscow, which ended on Saturday, had raised eyebrows among EU diplomats and received heavy criticism after the EU first diplomat became part of a show in which he was humiliated by his hosts. The failed trip might have been somewhat eyeopening for Borrell, he wrote that relations between the EU and Russia are “at a crossroads” following a visit that the diplomat described as “very complicated.” More: here

