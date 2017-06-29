Difficult implementation of the arbitration agreement on the sea

30.December 2017- On the June 29 2017, the Arbitration Committee announced the release of the EU court decision on the border dispute between Slovenia and Croatia, on the land and the sea. The EU court’s decision was that the most of the Piran Bay belongs to Slovenia, with the 2.5 nautical miles wide junction to ensure Slovenia the contact with the open waters. The Slovenian authorities have started to control the area on the 29 December 2017, since the deadline for the implementation of this division is six months.

The Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defense, Mr. Boštjan Šefic said in a statement on December 30, 2017 that in the morning of the 30 December 2017, just before seven o’clock, the three Croatian fishmen boats, who had been escorted by the Croatian police, entered Slovenian territorial waters. The Slovene police explained to the fishermen to have crossed the Slovene borders illegally and are in the process of being fined, said Mr. Šefic. “The Slovenian state authorities control the entire Slovenian sea and have the position under control”, he stated.

The fishermen of Savudria (Croatia) were namely advised by the Croatian authorities to fish to the middle of the Piran’s Bay line (as before the ruling of the EU court) and will be given a protection.

The Slovene Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Wednesday 27 December that Slovenia will not induce incidents and it is expected the same from Croatia. If the border is respected the incidents are unlikely to happen”. More:here

Source:RTV MMC