Digital Workin Skills post – corona

13.7.2020 -The Commission launched new guidelines to help educators, employers and recruiters ensure Europeans are equipped with the digital skills to thrive in the post-coronavirus world of work. The DigComp at Work report and its Implementation Guidelines include practical steps, key actions, tips and online resources to make best use of the EU’s digital competence framework (DigComp) along the ‘employability path’ – from education to sustainable employment and entrepreneurship. More: here

Source: EC Press