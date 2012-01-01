Digitalisation of the transport in EU

The aims of the EU harmoniztion of the transport is to increase efficiency, sustainability , safety, social inclusion and offer business opportunities. Coordinated EU action is much needed for the implementation of the digitalization of the transport in the EU. The Commission’s transport Strategy Plan is to stimulate the use of digital technologies of the transport in particular ,information systems to improve cross border public transport, electronic tolling, and Intelligent transport systems (ITS) for shipping (EU Single Window/eManifest), inland waterways (DINA) and railways (ERTMS deployment) as well as E-transport documents and corridor information and management systems.

On the 21 November Austria has launched the Mobilitydata platform http://mobilitydata.gv.at/, which serves as the National Access Point of Austria for mobility data. It’s a centralised one-stop-shop to significantly simplify the connection of local data providers and international service providers by granting access to information on existing data and use conditions (metadata). In addition mobilitydata.gv.at is collecting truck parking data and transmitting it to the European truck parking access point.

The European car industry has traditionally held a competitive position on a global scale in the field of intelligent transport systems. Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS), has a potential to improve road safety as well as the efficiency and attractiveness of transport . The Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C- ITS) use technologies that allow road vehicles to communicate with other vehicles, with traffic signals and roadside infrastructure as well as with other road users. The systems are also known as vehicle -to-vehicle communications,or vehicle-to-infrastructure communications. In addition to what drivers can immediately see around them, and what vehicle sensors can detect, all parts of the transport system will increasingly be able to share information to improve decision making. Thus, this technology can improve road safety through avoiding collisions, but also assist in reducing congestion and improving traffic flows, and reduce environmental impacts.

The technology is ready, the industry is already using parts of the C-ITS in the vehicles in other parts of the world and announced to be ready to deploy in the EU by 2019, provided that the above – mentioned regulation framework is in place sufficiently in time.

The security and responsibillity in a case of the accidents is according to the EC officials regulated by the same rules as for the other products on the EU market.

The Commissioner for the transport Ms. Violeta Bulc also mentioned the challengies such as regulation for the use of drons and data manegement systems.

In 2011 White paper The European Commission adopted a roadmap of 40 concrete initiatives for the next decade to build a competitive transport system that will increase mobility, remove major barriers in key areas and fuel growth and employment. At the same time, the proposals will dramatically reduce Europe’s dependence on imported oil and cut carbon emissions in transport by 60% by 2050.

By 2050, key goals will include:

• No more conventionally-fuelled cars in cities.

• 40% use of sustainable low carbon fuels in aviation; at least 40% cut in shipping emissions.

• A 50% shift of medium distance intercity passenger and freight journeys from road to rail and waterborne transport.

All of which will contribute to a 60% cut in transport emissions by the middle of the century.

