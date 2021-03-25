25.3.2021 – The European Parliament’s group for monitoring respect for democracy, the rule of law and civil liberties will continue its discussion on the situation of the media in Slovenia, on the 26 March from 13.30 to 16.30 . The Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in the EU Member States regarding respect for EU values, especially in the context of emergency measures to combat the covida-19 pandemic. You will be able to follow the meeting live at this link. Interpretation from and into English, French, Slovenian, Polish and Greek will be provided. Due to the measures in force due to the covida-19 epidemic, we recommend journalists to follow the debate at a distance.

Source EP press