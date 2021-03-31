€5.3 billion mobilised by donors for 2021and beyond

31.3.2021 – At the fifth Brussels Conference on ‘Supporting the future of Syria and the Region’ co-chaired today by the European Union and the United Nations, the international community pledged €5.3 billion for 2021 and beyond for Syria and the neighbouring countries hosting the largest Syrian refugee population. Of this amount, €3.7 billion were announced by the EU, with €1.12 billion coming from the European Commission and €2.6 billion from EU Member States. The EU as a whole remains the largest donor with €24.9 billion of humanitarian, stabilisation and resilience assistance collectively mobilised since the onset of the crisis in 2011 to address its consequences. More: here

Source: EC Press