EC investigates Monsanto and Bayer

23.8.2017-The Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer under the EU Merger Regulation. The Commission has preliminary concerns that the proposed acquisition could reduce competition in areas such as pesticides, seeds, and traits, resulting in higher prices, lower quality, less choice and less innovation. The proposed acquisition of Monsanto by Bayer would create the world’s largest integrated pesticides and seeds company. It would combine two competitors with leading portfolios in non-selective herbicides, seeds and traits, and digital agriculture. Moreover, the transaction would take place in industries that are already globally concentrated. The transaction was notified to the Commission on 30 June 2017. The Commission now has 90 working days, until 8 January 2018, to take a decision.