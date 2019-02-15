EC invests in circular economy

15.2.2019 -New LIFE programme funding will unlock more than € 3.2 billion of additional support to 12 large-scale environmental and climate projects in ten Member States to support Europe’s transition to a low-carbon, circular economy. The European Commission today announced an investment of € 116.1 million for the latest integrated projects to be funded under the LIFE programme for the Environment and Climate Action. The funding will support projects in Austria, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Portugaland Slovenia.

Integrated Projects improve citizens’ quality of life by helping Member States comply with EU legislation in five areas: nature, water, air, climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation. They support plans required to implement environmental and climate legislation in a coordinated manner and on a large territorial scale. The 12 projects selected have a total budget of € 215.5 million, including € 116.1 million of EU co-financing. The EU funding will mobilise investments leading to an additional € 3.2 billion, as Member States can also make use of other EU funding sources, including agricultural, regional and structural funds, Horizon 2020, as well as national funds and private sector investment. More:http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-19-1128_en.htm

Vir: EC Press