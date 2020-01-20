EC Presidet in Davos

20.1.2020 – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is attending the 50th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Her speeches at today’s official opening and on Wednesday morning can be watched live on EbS. During her appearances, she will highlight the EU’s ambitions to play a leading role in the international arena, and outline the Commission’s priorities that set the EU by example, such as climate change and the recently introduced green deal, digital technologies or social justice. More: here

Source: EC Press