EC report on migrants relocation and resettlement

Today, 8.2. 2017 the Commission adopted its ninth progress report on the EU’s emergency relocation and resettlement schemes, assessing actions taken since 8 December 2016. During the reporting period, Member States have continued to increase their efforts on resettlement offering legal and safe pathways to 13,968 people so far. Regarding relocation, the overall positive trend has also been maintained with an additional 3,813 relocations taking place during the reporting period, and December seeing the highest monthly number so far (1,926). The total number of relocations now stands at 11,966. However, further efforts are still needed from Member States to sustain the progress made and reach the monthly targets set by the Commission of 1,000 relocations from Italy and 2,000 from Greece. According to unofficial infromation from the MS the number of migrants who crossed the border illegally is not included. More : http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-17-218_en.htm Source : EC Press