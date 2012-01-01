euportal twitter euportal facebook

EC statement on the arbitration process

5.7. 2017 – After the  the College of Commissioners at the Press conference  Frans TIMMERMANS, First Vice-President of the EC in charge of Better Regulation, Inter-Institutional Relations, the Rule of Law and the Charter of Fundamental Rights, gave a statement  on the arbitration process between Croatia and Slovenia. The Commission expects the implementation of the decision and is willing to facilitate the process. On the 12 July the meeting betwen prime ministers of Slovenia and Croatia is scheduled. The statement ia available here

Source: EC Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>