Egg scandal exposed the weaknesses in the crisis comminication

10.8.2017-The latest health scare follows a bird flu epidemic that swept northern Europe late last year, exposed weaknesses of the crisis communication in the Member States and in the European Commission. For the EC the issue is considered under the fraud procedure and not under public health procedure.

Eggs contaminated with the harmful chemical fipronil involve seven countries: Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Sweden, UK, and Switzerland.The World Health Organization considers fipronil to be moderately toxic and says very large quantities can cause organ damage.

Dutch and Belgian authorities have pinned the source of the insecticide to a supplier of cleaning products in the Netherlands.Belgium’s agriculture minister Denis Ducarme argued that Dutch food safety authorities had failed to respond to a tip-off about fipronil — a harmful chemical now feared to be present in eggs. Dutch authorities bristled at the claim, with food safety chief Rob van Lint saying that a tip-off was received in November but that there was no fear of a safety hazard at the time. No word, however, on why his agency did not communicate with Belgium over the issue last month.

Belgium’s food safety regulator was criticized after it admitted to learning about a case of fipronil contamination in early June. It said it had not commented because of an ongoing judicial investigation. “The protection of the consumer is more important,” Ducarme told state broadcaster RTBF, adding that he was calling on the regulator to outline what steps had been taken. Belgium launched an investigation in June but did not notify the European Commission until July. Germany, which receives Dutch egg shipments, launched its own investigation in July. The Netherlands warned Sweden that it had sent it eggs on August 4, while sending a similar warning to Switzerland on August 6. Germany, meanwhile warned on August 5 that it had distributed eggs to France and the U.K.

On the number of animals to be killed is no information as yet.

Sources: Politico, Reuters, EC