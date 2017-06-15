End of roaming charges in 15 June 2017

15.12.2016 negotiators from the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission reached a political agreement on an EU-wide approach for the use of the ultra-high frequency band of 700 MHz for mobile services, an important milestone and the first agreement under the Digital Single Market strategy. The 700 MHz band will be made available for wireless broadband, thus facilitating the introduction of 5G as of 2020. The deal will improve internet access for all Europeans, including those who live in rural areas, and help develop innovative cross-border applications, while securing frequencies for a vibrant audio-visual sector. Last night’s agreement builds on a proposal presented by the Commission in February 2016. The European Parliament and the Council are now expected to formally endorse the agreement in the coming weeks. Andrus Ansip, Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, said: “Better spectrum coordination is vital to provide higher quality internet to all Europeans. It paves the way for 5G, the next generation of communication networks, and the internet of things. We made a first important step and we will continue our work towards a more efficient use of spectrum, which is one of the main objectives of our new Electronic Communications Code and 5G action plan presented earlier this year.” (See also the recent blog post on Connectivity, radio spectrum and the Digital Single Market: preparing for the future). Günther H. Oettinger, Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, said: “A coordinated strategy for the whole ultra-high frequency band asserts our European vision. It ensures that Europeans can access innovative services and creative content on the move from their tablets and smartphones, as well as on smart TV sets at home.” Following the vote by Member States’ Representatives on Monday (see joint statement), this morning the Commission also formally adopted a “fair use policy” and an associated sustainability mechanism to make the end of roaming charges work for travellers as of 15 June 2017. This Implementing Act can be found here : https://ec.europa.eu/digital-single-market/en/news/roaming-implementing-regulation

Source: EC Press