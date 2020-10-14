Energy Policy in EU

14.10.2020 – The European Commission has today adopted a series of energy policy proposals and reports, which are fundamental to the implementation of the European Green Deal, and to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and our ambitious emission reduction targets for 2030. Today, the College of Commissioners adopted at its weekly meeting a Communication on an EU Renovation Wave, aiming to double the renovation rate of buildings in Europe and make them fit for a climate neutral future. A press release, Questions & Answers and a factsheet are available online. The College also adopted a Strategy to Reduce Methane Emissions, which are the second biggest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. A press release, Questions & Answers and a factsheet are available online. The Commission has also adopted and published today the State of the Energy Union Report and accompanying documents including individual assessments of the 27 National Energy and Climate Plans. These detailed reports assess the Energy Union’s contribution to the European Green Deal, and the opportunities for the energy sector from the green transition. More: here
Source: EC Press