Enhanced cooperation of the national consumer protection authorities and the Commission

17.1.2020- A new EU regulation on consumer protection has come into force today, inceasing consumer protection. The new rules will improve cooperation between the authorities of the national consumer protection and the European Commission and help more effectively eliminate bad consumer practices, strengthen the competences of national consumer protection authorities, detect irregularities and take remedial action. Under the new regulation, national consumer protection authorities will be able to require that the information or websites containing fraud information will be be corrected, concealed or removed. They will also be able to do testing purchases and check cash flows to track fraudulent traders and online scams. Under the new rules, the Commission will make it easier to alert national authorities and coordinate their actions to eliminate practices affecting the majority of EU consumers. Through the new online information sharing tool, consumer centers, consumers and trade organizations will be able to formally warn of market failures. More: here

Source: EC Press