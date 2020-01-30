European Parliament approved the Brexit agreement

30.1.2020-Following the EU Council’s approval, the United Kingdom will leave the EU on 31 January 2020. The Bexit agreement has already been approved by the EP. After confirming the deal in the EP, President David Sassoli stated: “I am very sad that we have reached this point [...] 50 years of integration cannot be so quickly unraveled. We will all have to work hard for a new relationship, always bearing in mind the interests and protection of the rights of citizens. Nothing will be easy. Hard times will come that will put our future partnership to the test. We have known this since the beginning of Brexit. However, I remain convinced that we will be able to bridge all the differences and that we will always be able to find common ground.” More:here

Source: EP Press