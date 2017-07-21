EU achivements of the 2020 objectives

21.7.2017-The European Statistical Office Eurostat published a report on the achievement of the objectives of the EU 2020 Strategy for Jobs and Growth Europe 2020, adopted by the European Council in June 2010. Since 2008, significant progress has been made in the area of climate change and energy, especially in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the use of energy and increasing the use of renewable energy sources. Progress is also visible in the fields of education in raising tertiary education levels and reducing dropouts in schools and in training. However, progress in expenditure on R & D and employment is limited, although the latter are promising signs. On the other hand, the objectives of poverty eradication are still far. More:here

Source: EC Press